TOKYO Jan 20 A power failure and smoke release
occurred at Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's Nagoya
steel plant in central Japan on Monday, just three days after
the facility was hit with similar problems.
At 9:10 local time (0010 GMT) a power failure occurred and
smoke started to billow from a coke oven, a company spokesman
said, adding the smoke stopped about two hours later.
The entire plant had been shutdown on Friday when flames and
smoke escaped from a coke oven after an electricity outage. The
company said the smoke and flames came from a process to burn
off gas accumulated during operations and not from a fire.
Nippon Steel began gradually restarting units at the
facility on Saturday after power supply returned, the company
spokesman said.
The steelmaker is trying to determine the cause and exact
location of Monday's power shortage and smoke release, as well
as how much of the plant was still operating, the company
spokesman said.
There is no estimate for when plant, which produced 6.46
million tonnes of crude steel in the year to March 2013, will
return to production, he added.
However, after Friday's incident, Nippon Steel assured
Toyota Motor Corp and other automakers that it would
have minimal affect on supply, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Saturday.
Shares in Nippon Steel were up 0.6 percent at the midday
break, versus an 0.6 percent decline in the Nikkei stock
benchmark.
