(Follows alerts)

Jan 21 Nippon Steel Corp's fiscal 2011 group pretax profit will likely fall 40 percent to about 130 billion yen ($1.69 billion), due to lower steel prices, a stronger yen, and growing competition from Asian rivals, Japanese daily The Nikkei said.

Nippon Steel's rivals, JFE Holdings Inc and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd have each projected a 100 billion yen pretax profit for fiscal 2011. But they will likely fall short by tens of billions of yen, the daily said.

Nippon Steel's actual crude steel output for the current fiscal year now looks likely to come in 8 percent lower than the previous year, at about 30 million tons, the daily said.

The Nikkei had last week reported crude steel production for the company to decline by over 7 percent. ($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)