TOKYO, July 2 Nippon Steel Corp said on Monday it expects to book a stock appraisal loss of 96.3 billion yen ($1.21 billion) in the April to June quarter.

Japan's top steel maker said it plans to announce any changes to its earnings forecast when it reports its first-quarter results on July 30.

