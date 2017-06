TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it has approved the planned merger of Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd, as expected.

The merger, planned for October 2012, was widely expected to be approved by the government agency. The Fair Trade Commission listed conditions for some business areas in approving the merger. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Writing by Yuko Inoue, Osamu Tsukimori)