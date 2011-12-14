* Key decision in creating world's No.2 steelmaker
* Two firms to make minor adjustments in two areas
(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's fair trade watchdog
said on Wednesday it had approved the planned $22.5 billion
merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries
, clearing the way for the creation of the world's No.2
steelmaker.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission said it had approved the
merger on condition the firms make minor adjustments in two
domestic business sectors to ensure fair competition.
The steelmakers will merge on Oct. 1, 2012, pending
shareholder approval in June, as they aim to combine resources
and accelerate their expansion into Asia's growth markets, where
Japanese manufacturers are shifting supply chains to improve
their cost-competitiveness.
The new company will compete with low-cost rivals including
POSCO of South Korea and Baosteel of
China.
"The merger is not anticompetitive if the two firms
implement measures they offered to do in certain business
areas," the watchdog said.
Under a proposal by the two companies, Sumitomo Metal
Industries will sell part of its sales business of low-end
magnetic steel to trading house Sumitomo Corp. Nippon
Steel and Sumitomo Metal will also make efforts to lower entry
barriers for new entrants in the gas transmission pipeline
sector.
In the planned merger, stakeholders of Sumitomo will get
0.735 Nippon Steel share for each Sumitomo share, the two firms
said in September.
The new firm, to be called Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, will target global output of 60-70 million tonnes a year
by accelerating overseas expansion.
That compares with the world's biggest steelmaker
ArcelorMittal's 90.6 million tonnes production in
2010.
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo announced their intention to merge
in February and filed the application with the watchdog on May
31.
The steelmakers have also submitted merger applications to
the competition watchdogs of around 10 countries, which is
necessary to operate overseas. They have already received
approval from the United States, Germany, Norway, Russia and
Brazil, while they are awaiting approval from others including
China and India.
