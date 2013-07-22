July 23 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to raise
steel sheet prices by about 10 percent for April-September as
yen falls, the Nikkei reported.
Negotiations between the world's second-biggest steelmaker
and the best-selling carmaker serve as a benchmark for Japanese
steel sellers for contracts with automakers, shipbuilders and
other manufacturers.
The 10,000 yen a ton price increase from the previous six
months will be applied retroactively to shipments since April,
the paper said.
The dollar and euro have gained about 15 percent against the
yen so far this year on expectations of aggressive monetary
easing in Japan.
Nippon Steel has said its margin have been squeezed in
recent years as the company could not pass on higher costs of
raw materials such as iron ore and coking coal to manufacturers.
Toyota, which is set to gain from higher export margins due
to the weaker yen, will offset this hike in its raw material
steel prices through restructuring instead of increasing
new-vehicle prices, the business daily said.
The Nikkei did not give further details of Toyota's plans.
Nippon Steel lags behind only ArcelorMittal in
steel output and competes with South Korea's POSCO in
the region.
(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore)