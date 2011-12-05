BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese medical equipment maker Nipro said on Monday that it plans to buy up a 51 percent stake in Bangladesh's JMI Pharma Ltd, a unit of JMI Group, for $10.5 million to expand its distribution network abroad. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.