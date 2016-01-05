* Judge says court's job not to censor offensive utterances
BELFAST, Jan 5 A Northern Irish Evangelical
Christian preacher who described Islam as "satanic" and "the
spawn of the devil" during one of his sermons was found not
guilty on Tuesday of broadcasting grossly offensive remarks.
Pastor James McConnell, who has been supported by some
leading politicians in the British province, was charged over
his comments in the 2014 sermon, which was delivered in the
independent church he founded and streamed live on the internet.
Judge Liam McNally said McConnell was "entitled to criticise
Islam in a robust manner", and that his comments amounted to
"nothing other than a bout of name calling".
The case comes against the background of growing
anti-Islamic sentiment from some quarters in Europe,
particularly far-right parties such as France's National Front.
"I am very happy. I thought I was going down," McConnell,
whose 2,600-capacity Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle in
Belfast is recognised as a Protestant church but also has Roman
Catholic members, told Reuters after the judgement.
McConnell added that he would "do it again but word it
differently".
The 78-year-old pastor, who recently retired after 60 years
of preaching, denied the charges of improper use of a public
electronic communications network and causing a grossly
offensive message to be sent by means of a public electronic
communications network, citing freedom of expression.
The judge said he believed the preacher did not set out to
cause offence and was "preaching to the converted rather than
the worldwide internet".
"The court needs to be very careful not to criminalise
speech which, however contemptible, is no more than offensive.
It is not the task of the criminal law to censor offensive
utterances," he said.
HEAL THE PAST
McConnell was initially defended by Northern Ireland First
Minister Peter Robinson and called upon another senior minister
of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - which shares power in
Northern Ireland's devolved government - as a character witness.
"I am very pleased for the pastor but even more pleased for
the concept of free speech in a society such as our own where
people ... are allowed to say what they believe and say it
publicly," said DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who was among supporters
who sang "Praise the Lord" as McConnell left the courthouse.
Robinson, who succeeded firebrand cleric Ian Paisley as
first minister and will retire next week, said in defence of
McConnell in 2014 that he did not trust Muslims who were fully
devoted to Sharia law but would have no difficulty in a Muslim
"going to the shops" for him. Robinson later apologised for the
remarks.
Mainly Catholic Irish nationalists and pro-British
unionists, most of them Protestants, are obliged to rule the
province together under a 1998 peace deal that ended three
decades of sectarian violence during which more than 3,600
people died.
Some rights groups said that whether the remarks were legal
or not, questions remained over what standards a preacher or
minister of a religious order should be held to.
"I don't think we can heal the legacy of the past when
comments like that are made," said Patrick Yu, executive
director of the Northern Ireland Council for Ethnic Minorities.
(Editing by Padraic Halpin, Pravin Char and David Stamp)