BELFAST Jan 9 Northern Ireland Deputy First
Minister McGuinness will resign from his post in protest against
his power-sharing government partners' handling of a
controversial energy scheme, McGuinness said on Monday.
McGuinness's nationalist Sinn Fein party had called on First
Minister Arlene Foster of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP),
the province's largest pro-British party, to step aside while an
investigation take place into the botched scheme it says could
cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.
"The First Minister has refused to stand aside. Therefore it
is with deep regret and reluctance that I am tendering my
resignation as deputy First Minister. We now need an election to
allow the people to make their own judgement," McGuinness said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)