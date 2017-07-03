FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Power-sharing deal in N. Ireland still achievable - UK minister
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 3, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

Power-sharing deal in N. Ireland still achievable - UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said on Monday he continued to believe a deal to restore a power-sharing government in the province was achievable and an executive could be formed as early as this week.

Last week politicians in Northern Ireland, where a coalition between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists collapsed in January, missed a deadline to reach an agreement. Brokenshire did not set a new timetable for a deal to be agreed but warned the government would step in if no deal was reached.

"I continue to believe that a deal remains achievable and if agreement is reached I will bring forward legislation to enable an executive to be formed, possibly as early as this week," he told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.