MUMBAI Dec 23 An affiliate of Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC plans to take control of India's
Nirlon Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $197
million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Reco Berry Private Ltd has agreed to purchase up to 30.8
million shares, or a 34.2 percent stake, from some shareholders
of Nirlon at 222 rupees a share, according to a joint statement.
Reco Berry will also make a tender offer for public
shareholders of Nirlon, which owns an information technology
office park in Mumbai, to buy a 28.4 percent stake at the same
price, the statement said.
If the tender offer is fully subscribed, Reco Berry will
hold 62.6 percent of Nirlon after the offer, the statement said.
Reco Berry said it had also signed definitive agreements
with some other shareholders for a 5 percent stake in Nirlon,
subject to conditions. Separately, it is in talks with another
group of shareholders of Nirlon to buy about 2 percent more,
Reco Berry said.
Nirlon shares closed at 193 rupees in Mumbai trading on
Tuesday, ahead of the announcement.
($1 = 63.3950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Michael Urquhart)