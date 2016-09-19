(Corrects Gaurav Pradhan's title at Credit Suisse)
* Lafarge acquisition a 'paradigm shift' for rupee market
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (IFR) - Indian household products
manufacturer Nirma has raised 40 billion rupees ($600
million) to fund the acquisition of Lafarge India, in the
largest M&A bond in the local market.
The four-tranche rupee offering was priced at annualised
yields of 8.55 percent, 8.65 percent, 8.75 percent and 8.85
percent for tenors of two, three, four and five years, all in a
separately transferable redeemable principal part (STRPP)
format.
Investors bid for 80 billion rupees, showing that the rupee
bond market is more than capable of supporting major acquisition
financings.
One investment banker who was not on the deal called it a
"paradigm shift" for corporate financing.
"Companies can now tap the bond market to fund acquisitions.
That is what is done in the mature markets," he said.
Gaurav Pradhan, co-head of investment banking capital
markets for India at Credit Suisse, shared a similar view.
"Local markets will become more mature to non-recourse
transactions. We may see more leverage-funded buyouts from India
with local financing from the debt market."
Nirma agreed to buy the Indian unit of Swiss cement company
LafargeHolcim in July for an enterprise value of $1.4 billion.
Nirma had limited options to fund the acquisition, since
banks are not allowed to lend money to a company that is buying
100 percent of the equity in another company. Nirma could raise
equity, borrow from a non-bank lender or issue bonds through a
special purpose vehicle.
The bond market proved the cheapest option, offering a
coupon 250bp lower than a loan from a non-banking financial
company. The yields on AA rated five-year corporate bonds are
hovering around 7.98 percent.
NBFCs charge a minimum of 11.5-12.0 percent for loans to a
AA borrower and typically offer only small deal sizes, said
bankers.
Nirchem Cement, the SPV issuer, came with a AA rating from
Crisil with a negative outlook.
Investors lapped up the decent returns on Nirma's offering.
"Mutual funds have subscribed to Nirma's bond issue because
yields are fairly attractive for a shorter maturity bond issued
by a manufacturing entity. This is against the backdrop of
declining bond yields over the last few months," said Rajeev
Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income at SBI Funds Management.
"Mutual funds are flush with liquidity, enabling adequate
investor interest from a diversification perspective as well,"
he said.
Acquisitions are rarely financed through the bond market,
though Tata Power's 35 billion rupees 7.7 percent three-year
offering in July was said to be linked to the purchase of
Welspun Renewable Energy.
Globally, rates are low and companies are taking advantage
of lower yields to fund acquisitions.
Bankers are hoping that Indian companies will follow the
same route since a slew of reforms were unveiled by the Reserve
Bank of India to deepen the bond market and encourage alternate
sources of funding.
"There will be more supply in the coming days which will
improve liquidity and depth over time. Companies could then tap
the bond markets more often for both general corporate purposes
or to fund acquisitions," said Radhakrishnan.
Credit Suisse, IDFC and Barclays were arrangers for the
Nirma deal.
