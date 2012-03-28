Nirvana Venture Advisors, the early-stage VC fund of the Patni family, has acquired 10 per cent stake in Games2win from a clutch of VC and PE firms, as well as from employee shareholders, for an undisclosed amount.

Early investors Nexus India Pvt Ltd and ICICI Venture part-exited the company by selling their shares to the new investor. However, lead investors Clearstone Venture Partners and SVB Holdings have not divested their shares in this transaction.

As part of the transaction, Amit Patni, co-founder of Nirvana Venture Advisors, will join the board of Games2win.

Alok Kejriwal, CEO and co-founder of Games2win, said, "We have very aggressive expansion plans for Games2win. Given that we have sufficient capital for growth, Nirvana invested in the company by providing partial exits to the early shareholders and key employees."

According to Kejriwal, the company's games have had a reasonable success on the Android platform and the mobile apps have crossed the 10 million download mark. The games have registered over 100 million game plays in just one month. "We are now set to create a large, global, consumer-revenue centric, social mobile gaming play," he added.

The online games company released its first mobile game Makeover Madness in 2009 and since then, has released close to 40 apps. One of the most successful games is a parking game called Parking Frenzy 2.0 (Android), which has been downloaded more than 3.6 million times. Other popular games include Super Mom (iOS), Makeover Madness (iOS), Volcano Flight (iOS) and Best Friends Forever (iOS).

As of now, the company owns more than 600 proprietary games and has over 15 million players each month on its network.

Rajan Mehra, MD of Nirvana Venture Advisors, said, "We are excited by what Games2win is creating and this investment allows us to align with the company at the right stage and also participate in its future success."

Games2Win has recently roped in Tirath Kamdar who has joined its board of advisors.

The company had raised $6 million in a series B funding from Clearstone Venture Partners and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB India Capital Partners) in March 2011.

"We have supported Alok across various firms in the 2win Group and we look forward to having Nirvana as a partner in the new growth phase of Games2Win," said Sandeep Singhal, MD of Nexus Venture Partners.

-- Copyright 2012 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.