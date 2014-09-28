(Clarifies the structure of the separation)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 28 NiSource Inc on Sunday
announced its board had approved plans to split into two
publicly traded companies, separating its utilities and pipeline
businesses.
Under the plan, NiSource will list its natural gas pipeline
division as Columbia Pipeline Group, which is expected to trade
on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "COLP." NiSource
will remain a natural gas and electric utilities business, and
its listing will not change.
A source briefed on the matter said Lazard was NiSource's
financial advisor.
NiSource will file for a new master limited partnership
(MLP), named Columbia Pipeline Partners LP. The MLP's initial
assets are seen consisting of a 14.6 percent interest in CPG
OpCo LP, which will own almost all of NiSource's natural gas
transmission and storage assets.
Noting that NiSource management had stated a need for an
equity infusion of $400 to $500 million to fund its growth,
Jefferies analyst Christopher Sighinolfi on Sept. 22 wrote that
an MLP, which pay no federal income tax, "represents its most
attractive alternative financing solution." In that note,
Jefferies raised its price target on the stock by $3 to $40.
In the separation, NiSource shareholders will retain their
current shares and receive a pro-rata dividend of stock in
Columbia Pipeline Group. NiSource expects to file an S-1 with
the Security and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said the separation
is expected to occur in mid-2015.
Shares of NiSource closed Friday at $38.58. They have risen
about 17 percent thus far this year, outperforming the S&P 500.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Nick Zieminski)