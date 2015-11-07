TOKYO Nov 7 Nissan Motor Co said on
Saturday it will not use air bag inflators made by Japanese auto
parts supplier Takata Corp in its cars.
Nissan joins most major automakers, including Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co, that decided to stop
using Takata's inflators that have led to extensive recalls
around the world.
"We have decided to no longer use (Takata's) inflators
containing ammonium nitrate in airbags for future models,"
Nissan said in a statement.
"We will continue to put our customers' safety first and
work to replace the inflators in vehicles under recall as
quickly as possible," it said.
U.S. auto safety regulators have said Takata's inflators
containing ammonium nitrate may cause air bags to explode with
excessive force, spraying shrapnel in the vehicle.
More than 30 million cars have been recalled worldwide since
2008 over the Takata air bag inflators. Defective inflators have
been linked to eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.
Nissan said on Monday it would carry out a repeat inspection
of vehicles in Japan which had initially been cleared of airbag
defects after a passenger was injured when her Takata airbag
deployed during a collision last week.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Robert Birsel)