(Adds price of base model, fuel economy estimate, executive
quote)
Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on
Tuesday that its mid-sized Altima sedan would go on sale in
November in the United States as a redesigned 2016 model.
The new version of the company's top-selling vehicle will
have a starting price of $23,325, including delivery charges and
before taxes.
Altima clocked sales of 238,200 in the United States in the
first eight months of 2015, a 1.2 percent gain from a year
earlier.
Sales generally rise when a model is refreshed, although
sedan sales have been falling recently as consumer have favored
sport utility vehicles and crossover vehicles as well as pickup
trucks.
Jose Munoz, head of Nissan in North America, said the new
Altima with the base 2.5-liter engine would get 39 miles per
gallon on the highway, a figure not yet confirmed by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency. That is up from 38 mpg for the
current 2.5-liter Altima.
Nissan is also looking to close the gap with Toyota Motor
Corp's Camry, the market leader.
The Camry notched U.S. sales of about 292,000 in the first
eight months of the year. But that was down 4.8 percent from a
year earlier.
"Altima has experienced five consecutive years of sales
growth ... a feat no other mid-size car can claim," Munoz told
the Automotive Press Association in Detroit on Tuesday.
The new model will feature a new look for the exterior and
have expanded safety and security features, Nissan North America
said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1Jn3Ciq)
The new safety features include a predictive forward
collision warning system and a radar-based blind spot warning
system, Nissan said.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru and Bernie
Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)