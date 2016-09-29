Sept 29 Called the "ProPilot Chair" it uses
sensor technology to automatically follow the chair directly in
front of it while maintaining a fixed distance. You don't have
to get up; the chair will move along for you.
It's the same "ProPilot" system employed in Nissan's
Japan-exclusive Serena minivan.
In February, the automaker showed off "intelligent parking
chairs" that pushed themselves back under the desk. The chairs
were used to demonstrate Nissan's latest parking technology and
were not intended for product release.
Nissan said the "ProPilot" chairs will get real-world
testing. Until Dec. 27, Japanese restaurants will be able to
apply to rent autonomous chairs by tweeting specific phrases.
Successful applicants will receive the chairs in 2017.
With Japan's rapidly aging population, car manufacturers
such as Nissan hope not only to banish the tedium from tasks
such as queuing, but also benefit elderly citizens, whether at
home or out and about in the city.
