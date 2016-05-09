BEIJING May 9 Nissan Motor Co on Monday
said sales in China were flat last month, as its no-frills brand
Venicia struggles to compete with other small low-cost vehicles
that are taking off in the world's biggest auto market.
Nissan and its Chinese partner sold about 96,200 vehicles in
China last month, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said. The joint venture's sales for the first
four months of this year inched up 0.8 percent to 394,800
vehicles.
Nissan said it was still aiming to sell 1.3 million vehicles
this year in China.
