By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING May 9 Nissan Motor Co, which on
Monday reported flat sales growth in China, is attempting to
regain momentum by focusing on small, affordable vehicles, a hot
segment in the world's biggest auto market.
But analysts predict sales by the Japanese automaker and its
Chinese joint-venture partner will likely remain sluggish for
several more months.
Nissan reported a 0.7 percent increase in sales last month
to 96,200 vehicles. The joint venture's sales for the first four
months of this year inched up 0.8 percent to 394,800 vehicles.
Nissan said it was still aiming to sell 1.3 million vehicles
this year in China.
Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting firm
Automotive Foresight, said Nissan and certain other global
automakers made a mistake in neglecting no-frills brands, such
as Venucia for Nissan, which they set up several years ago in
China.
Demand has been strong for no-frills vehicles from
indigenous Chinese automakers such as Great Wall Motor Co
, helping to erode the market share of foreign car
makers in China.
"They can't compete effectively because their offerings in
cheap, no-frills SUVs are thin," Zhang said, referring to Nissan
and other global automakers.
One notable exception has been Baojun, a China-only brand of
affordable cars run by General Motors Co jointly with its
local Chinese automakers. GM said earlier this month Baojun sold
37,915 vehicles in China in April, an increase of 56 percent
from a year earlier.
Venucia, Nissan's local China brand that competes head-on
with Baojun and indigenous Chinese brands, has much ground to
gain, Zhang said.
Nissan became aware of that issue in late 2014 and has been
scrambling since to come up with a remedy: an array of new and
redesigned vehicles to boost Venucia sales, Jun Seki, Nissan's
China chief, told Reuters last month on the sidelines of the
Beijing autoshow.
"We hadn't really seen this trend coming, but since late
2014 and the start of last year, we began adjusting our
strategy," Seki said.
As a result, several new Venucia models are going to hit
showrooms in China starting later this year.
Foreign global automakers accounted for more than 65 percent
of China's passenger car market until 2014, according to Seki.
That share fell to below 60 percent last year, and it continued
to shrink to 56 percent in the first quarter of this year,
chiefly because of the popularity of small, affordable SUVs from
indigenous Chinese no-frills brands.
