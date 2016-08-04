BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Japan's Nissan Motor Co. aims to raise its share of the Brazilian market to 5 percent from 3 percent currently, Nissan-Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.
In a press briefing in Rio de Janeiro, Ghosn said he expects a slow recovery in Brazil, one of the world's top car markets. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO