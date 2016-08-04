(Adds quote, background on car sales)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Japan's Nissan Motor Co. aims to raise its share of the Brazilian market, which is headed for a slow recovery amid a bruising recession, Renault-Nissan Alliance Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

In a press briefing in Rio de Janeiro, Ghosn said Nissan wants to raise its market share to 5 percent from 3 percent in Brazil, which is one of the world's top markets for car sales.

"The potential of Brazilian market is more than we see today. We are ready for recovery but we are not counting on a fast recovery," Ghosn said in translated remarks.

To help boost sales in Brazil, Nissan unveiled a protype that runs on biofuels called the E-BIO cell car.

Car sales in Brazil fell to the lowest in a decade during the first half of the year.