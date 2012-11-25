* Nissan to bring its Infiniti brand of luxury cars to Brazil

* Automaker building a new manufacturing plant in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 Japan's Nissan Motor Co said it plans to sell its Infiniti brand of luxury cars in Brazil starting in 2014, joining a number of automakers targeting the country's buoyant high-end consumer market.

The company, which is building a new manufacturing plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro, said in a Saturday statement it will open two Infiniti car dealerships in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in the third quarter of 2014.

Initially, it intends to offer its car-SUV crossover models FX and JX, and a new sports sedan still to be launched.

Nissan's announcement came just a month after rival Honda Motor Co unveiled plans to bring its Acura luxury brand to Brazil, beginning in 2015.

Other companies targeting Brazil's growing luxury car market include German BMW AG, which is investing 200 million euros ($259 million) in a Brazilian factory to build about 30,000 vehicles per year.

