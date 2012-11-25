* Nissan to bring its Infiniti brand of luxury cars to
Brazil
* Automaker building a new manufacturing plant in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
said it plans to sell its Infiniti brand of luxury cars
in Brazil starting in 2014, joining a number of automakers
targeting the country's buoyant high-end consumer market.
The company, which is building a new manufacturing plant in
the state of Rio de Janeiro, said in a Saturday statement it
will open two Infiniti car dealerships in Sao Paulo and Rio de
Janeiro in the third quarter of 2014.
Initially, it intends to offer its car-SUV crossover models
FX and JX, and a new sports sedan still to be launched.
Nissan's announcement came just a month after rival Honda
Motor Co unveiled plans to bring its Acura luxury brand
to Brazil, beginning in 2015.
Other companies targeting Brazil's growing luxury car market
include German BMW AG, which is investing 200 million
euros ($259 million) in a Brazilian factory to build about
30,000 vehicles per year.
(1 euro=$1.296)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jan Paschal)