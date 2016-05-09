May 9 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says the co repurchases 40 million shares for 40,166,239,400 yen in total from

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says accumulatively repurchased 66,000,000 shares for 68,465,727,900 yen in total as of April 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xAUt6X

