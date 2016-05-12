BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation :
* Says Nissan Motor to form a business and capital alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp
* Says Nissan Motor to acquire a 506.6 million shares of Mitsubishi Motors via private placement plan offered by Mitsubishi Motors in October
* Says the company to hold a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3hwy7j
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.