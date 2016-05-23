TOKYO May 24 Nissan Motor Co is
considering selling its 41 percent stake in auto parts supplier
Calsonic Kansei Corp to raise cash for research and
development in electric cars and artificial intelligence, the
Nikkei newspaper reported.
Nissan plans to seek a first round of bids in June, the
paper said, without citing its sources. Major foreign parts
makers and U.S. and European investment funds appear to be
interested in the stake, the Nikkei said.
Based on Calsonic Kansei's market value on Monday, the sale
could raise more than 100 billion yen ($915 million).
A Calsonic Kansei spokeswoman said any sale would be
Nissan's decision and that the company was not in a position to
comment. Nissan officials were not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 109.3000 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)