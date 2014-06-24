* Adds Toyota President's salary, Renault background
YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24 Nissan Motor Co
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, one of the
highest-compensated executives in Japan, said he was paid 995
million yen ($9.8 million) in the financial year that ended in
March, up 0.7 percent from the previous year.
The slight rise in Ghosn's pay, which excluded stock
options, came as profitability in Nissan is being squeezed by
the cost of a rapid expansion drive.
Japan's second-biggest auto maker has forecast an operating
profit margin of 5 percent for this financial year, the lowest
among Japanese rivals including Toyota Motor Corp and
Honda Motor Co.
The compensation for Ghosn, who has led Nissan since 2001,
is higher than that of his peers at other Japanese companies,
many of whom have risen through the ranks over their careers.
Akio Toyoda, president of the world's best-selling automaker
Toyota and the scion of the founding family, was paid 230
million yen excluding stock options for the year ended in March,
up 25 percent from a year ago, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
Ghosn is also paid as CEO of Renault SA, Nissan's
alliance partner. In 2013 the French automaker paid Ghosn 2.61
million euros ($3.6 million).
($1 = 102.0500 Japanese yen, 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Yokohama and Laurence Frost in
Paris, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Matt Driskill)