YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24 Nissan Motor Co
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, one of the
highest-compensated executives in Japan, said he was paid 995
million yen ($9.8 million) in the financial year that ended in
March, up 0.7 percent from the previous year.
After forecasting an operating profit margin of 5 percent
for this financial year, the lowest among Japanese rivals
including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
, Ghosn said in May that Nissan will prioritise boosting
profit margins over market share.
Ghosn, who has been leading Nissan since 2001, is also CEO
of Renault SA, Nissan's alliance partner.
