BEIJING, Sept 10 A provincial branch of China's state planning agency said on Thursday it would fine one of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's joint ventures in China 123 million yuan ($19.27 million) for fixing prices.

The Guangdong branch of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also fine 17 dealers of Dongfeng Nissan a total of 19.1 million yuan after discovering the automaker had made price fixing agreements with its dealers.

Dongfeng Nissan said in a statement on its official weibo microblog that it sincerely accepts the NDRC's decision and has determined a series of corrective measures.

The fine is part of a government crackdown on what it has called anti-trust behaviour by foreign automakers and dealers which began last year. Targeted firms include Audi AG, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor Corp .

Dongfeng Nissan, a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, makes Nissan brand passenger cars.

From 2012 to 2014, the venture was found to have punished dealers that did not comply with the company's price control measures, while dealers also held meetings to make fix prices, the NDRC branch said. ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Winni Zhou; Editing by Miral Fahmy)