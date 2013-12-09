TOKYO Dec 9 Nissan Motor Co named
powertrain engineer Jun Seki as the new head of its China joint
venture, following an executive reshuffle at the Japanese
carmaker in November.
Seki, 52, will be charged with rebuilding Nissan's China
business after it and other Japanese carmakers saw sales plunge
in the world's biggest auto market late last year due to a surge
in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute.
Nissan, which has the largest reliance on China out of
Japan's seven passenger carmakers, makes vehicles in the country
in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd.
Seki, who has been serving as the vice president of the
local joint venture since April, will take over on Jan. 1 from
Kimiyasu Nakamura, who will become Nissan's executive vice
president overseeing quality issues, the carmaker said on
Monday.
Seki, a graduate of Japan's National Defence Academy, was a
senior manager in Nissan's powertrain production engineering
department and has also worked at Nissan's North America office.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill)