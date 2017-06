BEIJING, July 5 Nissan Motor (7201.T) said on Thursday it sold 119,200 vehicles in China in June, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

Sales came to 678,000 in the first half, up 14 percent, it said in a statement.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)