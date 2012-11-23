DONGGUAN, China Nov 23 Nissan Motor Co
expects its November China sales to be around 45,000 cars, down
about 25 percent from a year earlier, a senior executive said on
Friday.
Sales are recovering following a big plunge in September and
October, but it was too early to tell when the impact will
completely fade out, Hideki Kimata, senior general manager of
Nissan's passenger-car sales unit jointly run with its Chinese
partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co, told reporters during
a press tour in Dongguan, near Guangzhou in southeastern China.
Nissan had previous hoped to sell one million vehicles in
China this year but had revised the target after China consumers
started to shun Japanese cars amid a territorial row between the
countries since mid-September.
It will be difficult to set the same target for next year,
he added.
Japanese car makers saw their China sales plunge more than
40 percent last month compared with a year earlier, with the
pace of decline picking up from September.
Their market share in China's passenger car market has
fallen to 17 percent as of the end of October, down from 19
percent at end-August.
Of the top three Japanese auto makers, Nissan is the most
exposed of the three to China, where it has 27 percent of its
vehicle sales.
