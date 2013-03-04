BEIJING, March 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and its China joint venture sold about 58,200 cars in China in
Febuary, down 46 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That compares with a rise of 22.2 percent rise in January
from a year earlier, though figures were skewed because of the
timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday.
Sales in the first two months of the year came to about
174,000, down 14.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
China sales of Japanese car makers fell around 50 percent
following violent anti-Japan protests in September after Japan
nationalised two East China Sea islands. China claims the
islands as its own territory.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jonathan Standing)