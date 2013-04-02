BRIEF-Andersen & Martini FY EBITDA up at DKK 27.8 million
* FY EBITDA DKK 27.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 24.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
BEIJING, April 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture sold 110,000 cars in China in March, down 16.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That compares with a 46 percent plunge in February, though those figures take account of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Sales in the first three months of the year came to 284,000 vehicles, down 15.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.
Japanese carmakers' sales in China plunged late last year after violent anti-Japan protests broke out in September in response to a territorial dispute between the countries.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Nick Edwards; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* CTI Industries Corporation reports results for full year and fourth quarter 2016
* Says it plans to issue debt financing instruments not more than 40 percent of company's net assets