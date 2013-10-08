SHANGHAI Oct 8 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-venture sold 117,100 automobiles in China in September, up 83.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 1 percent year-on-year rise in August and a 1.8 percent increase in July.

The sharp rise in sales in September was partly due to the low base from last September, when Japan's decision to nationalize disputed islands in the East China Sea sparked anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers, the carmaker said in a statement.

In the first nine months of this year, Nissan sold 885,700 vehicles, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co.

Separately, Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint ventures reported a 34.4 percent rise in September sales, although sales in the first nine months of the year were still down 15.8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)