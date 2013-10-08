SHANGHAI Oct 8 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
its local joint-venture sold 117,100 automobiles in China in
September, up 83.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 1 percent year-on-year rise in August and a
1.8 percent increase in July.
The sharp rise in sales in September was partly due to the
low base from last September, when Japan's decision to
nationalize disputed islands in the East China Sea sparked
anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers, the carmaker said
in a statement.
In the first nine months of this year, Nissan sold 885,700
vehicles, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co.
Separately, Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint
ventures reported a 34.4 percent rise in September sales,
although sales in the first nine months of the year were still
down 15.8 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by John
Ruwitch)