SHANGHAI Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
its local joint-venture sold 114,700 automobiles in China in
October, up 127.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 83 percent year-on-year jump in September and
a 1 percent increase in August.
The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base from
last year. Last September, Japan nationalized disputed islands
in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment in China
that hit sales of Japanese brands hard in the following months.
In the first 10 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,000,400
vehicles, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co.
