SHANGHAI Dec 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
its local joint-venture sold 131,800 automobiles in China in
November, up 95.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 128 percent year-on-year jump in October and
an 83 percent increase in September, which were partly boosted
by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in
anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo.
In the first 11 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,132,000
vehicles, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a statement it expects sales in China to
reach 1.27 million units this year, exceeding its original
target of 1.25 million units.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co.
