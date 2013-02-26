GUANGZHOU, China Feb 26 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's
Jan-Feb sales in China may have fallen around 20
percent year-on-year, including negative sales growth for
February, the company's China head Kimiyasu Nakamura said on
Tuesday.
Nissan, the most exposed of Japan's leading carmakers to
China, said earlier in the month its China sales rose 22.2
percent in January from a year earlier, an improvement from a
fall of 24 percent in December, although the figures were
impacted by the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Showrooms in the world's largest auto market are often
closed for much of China's Lunar New Year holiday, a week-long
break that fell in January in 2012 but came in February this
year.
Sales of Japanese carmakers plunged almost 50 percent in
October after an outbreak of tension over a chain of disputed
islands led to violent protests and a boycott of
Japanese-branded goods in China.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Jason Subler)