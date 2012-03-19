BEIJING, March 19 Nissan Motor and
Dongfeng Motor Group Co will spin off the heavy truck
segment of their China venture to Dongfeng's state parent,
paving the way for local production of Renault and Infiniti cars
as well as a possible new Dongfeng-Volvo truck tie-up, Chinese
media reported on Monday.
Nissan's passenger car business in the venture will remain
intact, as will its light commercial truck production with
Shanghai-listed Dongfeng Automobile Co, sina.com
said citing unspecified sources.
Talk of a Dongfeng heavy truck venture with Volvo
has been swirling around for years despite both sides having yet
to provide any updates on the issue.
The tieup with Volvo is intended to shore up
Dongfeng's heavy truck business as the unit within the venture
with Nissan has been making Dongfeng-branded heavy trucks only,
the report said.
To get the consent of Nissan, Dongfeng would in turn back
producing Nissan's premier brand Infiniti as well as Renault
cars in its venture with the Japanese automaker.
Dongfeng's spokesman could not be reached for comment. A
Nissan representative said the firm had no information on the
deal.
Local production, which can guarantee steady supply and cut
costs, has been seen as essential for foreign automakers to
expand their footprint in the world's biggest auto market.
BMW, Volkswagen's Audi and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, which now dominate China's luxury car
segment, started making cars in China years ago.
Renault SA, part of the Nissan-Renault alliance,
is one of the few foreign automakers that has been exporting
cars to China, to a lackluster response so far.
Under the Dongfeng-Nissan deal Dongfeng Motor Corp will take
over the venture's heavy truck unit effective July 1, the report
said.
However it did not give a timetable for any Dongfeng-Volvo
truck partnership or local production of Infiniti and Renault
cars.
Volvo pulled out of an alliance with China National
Heavy-Duty Truck Corp years ago due to sluggish sales.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)