BEIJING, June 5 Nissan Motor and its
China joint ventures sold 112,000 vehicles in the country in
May, up 20.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker
said on Tuesday.
Sales came to 558,900 from January through May, up 14.9
percent from the year-ago level, it said.
Nissan, the largest Japanese automaker in China, makes
vehicles in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.
It has a 7.4 market share in China. Nissan's global
president and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, has set a goal of
reaching a 10 percent share eventually.
To help raise its profile, Nissan will start making Infiniti
cars at a $315 million plant in China from 2014.
