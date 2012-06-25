TOKYO, June 25 Nissan Motor Co said on Monday its Chinese joint venture will build a 5 billion yuan ($785 million) car factory in Dalian, northeastern China, with an initial output capacity of 150,000 Nissan-branded vehicles a year by 2014.

The venture, Dongfeng Motor Co, would eventually double the capacity to 300,000 cars a year as it aims to sell 2 million vehicles in the world's biggest car market by 2015.

Dongfeng Motor also said it had signed a contract to deliver 1,000 electric vehicles under the joint venture's own brand, Venucia, for a pilot programme conducted by the Dalian municipal government by 2014.