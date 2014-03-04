SHANGHAI, March 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 71,900 automobiles in China in February, up 55.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 0.4 percent year-on-year drop in January and a 70.4 percent jump in December. Sales of Japanese cars have been slowly recovering after taking a heavy beating from a surge anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo in late 2012.

The company's sales in the first two months of the year came to about 167,100 cars, up 17.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Kazunori Takada)