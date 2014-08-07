SHANGHAI Aug 7 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor
Co Ltd said on Thursday that, together with its Chinese
joint venture partner, it sold about 79,500 automobiles in China
in July, down 12.3 percent from a year earlier.
The drop contrasts with an 11.1 percent year-on-year rise in
June and a 3.1 percent increase in May.
Despite the July setback, the company's sales in the first
seven months of the year came to about 699,900 vehicles, up 10.7
percent from the same period a year earlier.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in
the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the
company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by
2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world's largest car
market.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)