SHANGHAI Dec 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
its Chinese joint venture partner sold about 116,200 automobiles
in China in November, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 9 percent year-on-year decrease in October
and a 20 percent drop in September.
The company's China sales in the first 11 months of the year
came to about 1.1 million vehicles, up 1.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd, last month revised its China sales
forecast for the year down to 1.27 million vehicles versus a
previous forecast of 1.4 million.
Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the
company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by
2017-2018.
