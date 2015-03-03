UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* Feb China auto sales down 2.4 percent y/y versus 22.2 percent rise in Jan
* Jan-Feb China auto sales up 11.7 percent y/y versus 17.8 percent rise year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.