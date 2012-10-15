* 60 pct of Nissan cars to be in parts-sharing plan in 2016

* Says taking measures to avoid quality problems

* China sales improving daily despite recent Japan-China row

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 15 Nissan Motor Co plans to ramp up its programme of using the same parts in different models, as Japanese automakers try to catch up with rivals like Germany's Volkswagen AG in a key money-saving strategy.

Nissan plans to produce 60 percent of vehicles under its so-called Common Module Family (CMF) in 2016, up from 12 percent in 2013 when the first series of cars under the plan will roll out, Senior Vice President Yasuhiro Yamauchi told reporters on Monday.

Using common parts can increase the risk of a big product recall, as a single faulty part could lead to pulling back a large number of cars. But Nissan said it was taking steps to avoid quality problems and supply chain glitches.

"Our basic strategy is to avoid concentration of parts production at a single location, as well as by a single supplier," Hiroto Saikawa, Executive Vice President of Nissan, told reporters at the firm's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

A recent recall by Toyota was a reminder of the risks. The firm last week said it was recalling 7.4 million vehicles globally over a faulty power window switch produced by one supplier.

Under the CMF, Nissan will double the use of common parts in its next generation cars to 80 percent.

Toyota is also planning to build more cars using common parts.

These programmes follow in the footsteps of Volkswagen, whose common-parts drive aims to produce 3.5 million small- and mid-sized cars around 20 percent more cheaply, and shorten assembly by 30 percent.

Saikawa also said Nissan's sales in China are improving day by day after they plummeted 34.6 percent in September from a year earlier, largely due to an upsurge of anti-Japanese sentiment sparked by a row over disputed islands.

Nissan has the highest exposure to China among Japanese carmakers. Nissan's sales in the world's biggest auto market accounted for about 27 percent of its total sales in 2011.