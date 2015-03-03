By Jake Spring
| BEIJING, March 3
BEIJING, March 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said on Tuesday its China sales declined 2.4 percent in
February, as economic slowdown and the Chinese New Year holiday
dragged on commercial vehicle sales in the mainland.
The Japanese automaker sold about 70,200 automobiles in
China in February. Nissan's mainland joint venture for passenger
cars with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd sold 63,100
cars, a 16 percent increase from February last year.
Seasonal distortions also accounted for the decline in sales
as February had fewer working days this year because of Chinese
New Year, which fell a month earlier in 2014.
February's decline follows a 22.2 percent year-on-year
increase in January and a 9.1 percent drop in December.
The company's China sales in the first two months of the
year was about 186,600 vehicles, up 11.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
The automaker is targeting at least 1.3 million car sales
this year.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kavita Chandran)