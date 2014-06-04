SHANGHAI, June 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and its local joint venture sold about 106,100 automobiles in
China in May, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Wednesday.
That follows a 14.7 percent year-on-year rise in April and a
26 percent increase in March.
The company's sales in the first five months of the year
came to about 507,700 vehicles, up 15.4 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in
the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said last month that
the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars
by 2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world's largest
car market.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Adam Jourdan and Shanghai Newsroom)