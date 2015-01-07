SHANGHAI Jan 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
its Chinese joint venture partner sold 1.22 million vehicles in
China in 2014, up 0.5 percent from the previous year, the
Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday.
In the month of December, Nissan sold 121,900 vehicles, down
9.1 percent from a year earlier, the sixth straight month the
carmaker has seen sales decline in China.
Japanese carmakers in China have faced the twin challenges
of a slowing economy and political tension between Beijing and
Tokyo over the past year. The growth rate of China's auto
market, the world's biggest, halved to around 7 percent in 2014.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd, revised its 2014 China forecast in
November to reflect slowing sales.
Rival Toyota Motor Corp forecast on Tuesday that
its pace of growth in China would halve to 6.8 percent in 2015
after it failed to meet last year's target.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan)