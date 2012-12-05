YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 5 Nissan Motor Co's
showroom traffic in China has nearly returned to levels
seen a year earlier, before a diplomatic dispute led China
consumers to boycott Japanese cars, Chief Operating Officer
Toshiyuki Shiga said on Wednesday.
Nissan, which makes vehicles in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co, earlier reported a 29.8 percent
fall in year-on-year November sales in China, an improvement
from a slump of more than 40 percent in October.
The drop in sales is evidence of the continuing fallout from
a diplomatic spat between China and Japan over territorial
claims in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Paul Tait)