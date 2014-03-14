By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 14 Nissan and Daimler
have agreed on plans for a 50-50 Mexican joint
venture designed to produce future vehicle models for their
Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands, a person with knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
The carmakers signed a memorandum of understanding last
month to create the venture, according to the person, who asked
not to be named because the plans are confidential.
Sources told Reuters last week that an outline deal between
the companies would see Nissan build the next-generation
Mercedes GLA offroader and all-new Infiniti cars at its
Aguascalientes plant northeast of Guadalajara.
Neither carmaker would confirm the Mexico production plan.
Mercedes, Nissan and alliance partner Renault have
shared engines, plants and vehicle architectures for small cars
and vans since Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and Renault-Nissan
boss Carlos Ghosn announced a broad-based partnership in 2010,
underpinned by token reciprocal shareholdings.
Nissan announced plans in 2012 to build a first Infiniti
model based on the current Mercedes compact car architecture.
Production is due to start in Sunderland, northeast England next
year.
